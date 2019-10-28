That’s one expensive sweater! Kurt Cobain’s sweater sells for record price

Kurt Cobain’s vintage, olive-green cardigan sold at auction for a record-breaking $334,000.

It exceeded final sale expectations of between $200,000 and $300,000.

According to Julien’s Auctions, which held a two-day auction of music memorabilia, it’s the most expensive sweater ever sold at an auction.

The Nirvana singer wore the cardigan at the band’s famous “MTV Unplugged” performance that is considered one of the band’s best performances, and it made the cardigan iconic.

The medium-size sweater has never been washed since the concert and is missing one of its five buttons.