That’s amore! List of the 101 Best Pizzas in America

People in Connecticut are pretty proud of the pizza we have across the state, and for good reason.

A new list is ranking the best places in the U.S. to grab a pizza, and once again Connecticut came out on top.

Frank Pepe’s in New Haven came in at the top of The Daily Meal’s list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America. The pizzeria is famous for its signature coal-fired white clam pizza featuring fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and olive oil.

In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia was the hot spot for pizza with Pizza Shackamaxon ranking number 63 and Nomad Pizza Company taking spot 31.

