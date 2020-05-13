ThankYouHeroes: Mattel to donate dolls to kids of First Responders

Mattel is now giving “Hashtag Thank You Heroes” dolls to children of first responders fighting COVID-19.

For every eligible career Barbie doll or play set sold, the company will donate a doll to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Career Barbie dolls show Barbie in her role as a career professional in various fields like nurses and doctors.

It is part of Mattel’s “play it forward” platform, focused on giving back to communities in times of need. The program applies to purchases from May 14, 2020 through May 17, 2020.