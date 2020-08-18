Tesla horn sounds: bleating goat & flatulence

Tesla will have a new horn feature that will make the sound of a bleating goat. CEO Elon Musk tweeted that new horn features were in the works such as goat noises and flatulating sounds.



Musk confirmed that the electric cars will make bleating noises to alert the car up ahead. He added that it will be on newer cars. It’s unclear what type of timeline Musk has in mind.



The electric vehicles receive new features periodically via over-the-air updates, similar to smartphones. In the past, the CEO has made unconfirmed promises on Twitter that have landed him in hot water.