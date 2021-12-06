Terra Boutique brings trendy, comfortable clothes to the 814

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Terra Boutique blends Paige Padula’s love for shopping and fashion with all the natural flare the world has to offer.
At just 25-years-old, Paige is a boutique-owner in Hollidaysburg. She says “the clothes we wear do so much to empower us and bring out our confidence and I can’t wait to help you find your perfect style.”
At Terra, they have a wide range of fashions — from bright pink and girly dresses to a cozy flannel jacket to snuggle up to the fire in this holiday season. Her boutique also has a number of leather bags and accessories! If you don’t know what to get the woman in your life this holiday season, stop by Terra Boutique and say hello to Paige!
