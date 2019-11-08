Teen Jeopardy winner donates to Pancreatic Cancer research in honor of Trebek

He’s got the brains and now we know he’s got a huge heart.

Last June, 18-year-old Avi Gupta, a Columbia University freshman, won the ‘Jeopardy’ teen tournament and the $100,000 grand prize.

But he’s not keeping it all for himself. The young man donated a portion of his winnings to Pancreatic Cancer research at the OSHU Knight Cancer Institute. Gupta said it was in honor of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek’s battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He also says Trebek has been a role model for him. Avi says he hopes his donation will help promote research for early detection.



Doctor Brian Druker, Director of the Knight Cancer Institute was so inspired by Gupta, he and his wife pledged to match it.