Team Sideline Cancer is taking their message into the next round!

Team Sideline Cancer is representing the local Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation in “The Basketball Tournament” on ESPN. Sunday, they secured an upset win against Team Hines, 93-91.

The team will play Tuesday, July 7 at 2 p.m. on ESPN against Team Challenge ALS. Cathy Griffith, President of the Griffith Family Foundation, reacted to the big win. She said, “It’s really exciting to think that two teams that are playing for causes that are bigger than basketball.”

Griffith is focused on the message that is bigger than basketball, raising awareness for pancreatic cancer and taking the disease from the sideline to the finish line. The Basketball Tournament is televised on ESPN to over 100 countries.