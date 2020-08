BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Haley Feaster from the Bedford County Humane Society joined our show for another edition of a virtual 81Fur. She introduced Teagan, a four year old neutered German Shepard.

Teagan is good with other dogs and kids. Unfortunately his previous owner passed away and he needs a new family! Will you be his new fur-ever home?

For more information, head to the Bedford County Humane Society’s website or give them a call at 814-623-8968!