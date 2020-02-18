Taylor Swift’s dad fights off would-be robber

Taylor Swift’s dad allegedly had a run-in with a would-be robber.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Scott Swift was returning to his $4-million penthouse last month, just as Terrence Hoover was entering it.

Court documents show the two men got into a fight before Hoover fled the scene. Swift later picked Hoover’s photo out of a lineup, and authorities found Hoover and arrested him on burglary charges.

Hoover has a long history of legal issues. His arrest record includes burglary and kidnapping. Hoover’s mom, however, says this whole matter was a misunderstanding.