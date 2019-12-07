Taylor Swift released a brand new Christmas song called “Christmas Tree Farm.” The song was released yesterday and comes with a shiny music video, including home movies from little Taylor’s family festivities of Christmas past. The video includes shots of baby Swift sledding, frolicking in the snow and sitting on Santa’s lap.
Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm”
