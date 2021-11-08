Taste tradition through a variety of spirits at Moonshine Mine Distillery

NANTY GLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tucked away in the mountains of Cambria county is a distillery that creates smooth, full flavored spirits — Moonshine Mine Distillery.

The distillery wants you to bring your sense of adventure and let your taste buds live a little through the taste of tradition. “We are the first legal distillery in Cambria county,” says Secretary/Treasurer for Moonshine Mine Distillery Mike Cocho. Mike has been making these spirits for as long as he can remember. It’s a tradition that has been passed down by his mom. “When I was a kid, I noticed a still in my parent’s shed and it didn’t dawn on me what it was until I was about 17 years old and at that time I asked my mom where it was at and she had dug it out it was a moonshine stilll she had dug it out and gave it to me and at that point I started making moonshine,” says Cocho.

Fast forward a few years and now Mike has partnered with his son to create the distillery. Together the two create around 74 different products.

It’s a family affair that keeps people coming back for more. The distillery in Nanty Glo has a tasting room and a saloon where customers can hear live music and enjoy a drink.

The distillery has crafted and perfected whiskies, rums, liqueurs, and tequilas with a variety of proofs and flavors. Mike has his mom to thank for the long standing tradition that is continuing to be passed down today.

“I was fortunate enough that I had my mother teach me a lot of the dos and don’ts before I started because I would have been making the mistakes that the normal person would when they’re just opening up.”we have good people that help us and a lot of it’s family run and the ones that aren’t family they’re like family,” says Cocho.

Moonshine Mine Distillery is located at 2046 Cardiff Road in Nanty Glo and also at 201 Wayne street in Hollidaysburg. You can learn more about the the distillery by visiting their website or calling (814) 749-3038.