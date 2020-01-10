Tarantino says he owes “The Golden Girls” for his success

Quentin Tarantino says he owes his directing career to the sitcom “The Golden Girls.”

Tarantino told Late Night talk show host Jimmy Fallon that he landed a spot on the show as an Elvis impersonator. Since the episode was so popular, he ended up being paid $3,000.

Tarantino says that money kept him going as he was trying to get his first film, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ off the ground. His latest film, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ picked up Golden Globe awards for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Screenplay.

