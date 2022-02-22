STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the month of February, which means it’s a great time to reflect on love and relationships. Life coach, Beth Shaha sat down to share some ways that we can be better partners and even show ourselves some love too!

While many people typically think of the more traditional Hallmark commercial types of relationships, Beth says this month can also be very triggering too.

“It can trigger people that maybe don’t have a relationship or possibly people that are in a relationship but they’re just not feeling the love or getting the love that they need. When we focus in on something like this emotions rise and when emotions rise, that allows us to think, wow what’s going on here?” Shaha said.

In today’s day and age, many people have heard of the concept of a love language. There are many different ways of showing love that we appreciate. Whether it’s acts of service, gift giving, touch, quality time, etc. paying attention to your love language is important.

“With love languages it’s really helpful to not only know how you like to be loved, but how you like to love because it helps you to understand when you’re working with a partner,” Shaha said.

Beth started her coaching business called The Grounded Canary as a way to help others take charge of their lives. If you would like to learn more about Beth and the ways that she can help you visit her website here.

Beth offers a free 30 minute phone consultation. She encourages anyone who is interested to give her a call and see if working with her would be the right fit.