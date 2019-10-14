Robert Downey Junior plays a re-imagined version of Doctor Dolittle in his newest film, “Dolittle.”
Fans got a first look at the film when its trailer was released over the weekend.
In the trailer, you see that the doctor can still talk to animal, however in Downey’s version, he is a man on a dangerous voyage to save the young Queen of England.
It’s the actor’s first big project since Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
Talk with the animals! Downey to “Dolittle”
