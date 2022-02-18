Take the Wheel & Drive your career: CamTran is hiring various positions

Are you looking for a new job? Then “Take the wheel and drive your career.” CamTran offers great pay and benefits.

Every day the Cambria County Transit Authority (CamTran) operators and staff help riders get to where they need to go. Operating a transit system may sound simple, perhaps even overlooked, but it is truly a team effort. That’s where YOU come in. CamTran is hiring bus operators, supervisors, mechanics, human resource generalists, dispatchers and more. Open positions range from Part Time to Full Time, entry level to experienced. There really is something for everybody.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with CamTran Marketing Manager Korrin Fisher to hear what it’s like to work for the Cambria County Transit Authority and who would be the right fit for their company. Their offices are based out of Johnstown and Ebensburg, Pa.

CamTran are dedicated to providing the best in customer service to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible to transport 1-million riders annually.

CamTran is “customer driven by a professional team, providing affordable, clean, safe, reliable and convenient mobility services for the public.”

You’re the key to keeping Cambria County moving! Join the CamTran family and apply today.