Take in the great outdoors & unwind along the Pocono Beverage Trail

If you’re looking to try some new craft beers, taste some smooth, unique spirits and cocktails or hang out with friends and family in the ambiance of a vineyard — now’s time for you to hit the Pocono Beverage Trail.

With over 20 breweries, wineries and distilleries on the map, Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar stopped at a few of the hot spots along the Pocono Beverage Trail to chat with the owners, taste some delicious snacks, and sip on some libations made right in the Pocono Mountains.

Randy Detrick, owner of Blue Ridge Winery says people come from all over the United States to visit his winery, but it’s much more than wine.

Detrick says “the focus of Blue Ridge Winery actually is not the wine. The focus is the experience of what people are going to experience when they come to the winery. If I can create a moment that you never forget that’s the goal right? How do we add value to people’s lives?”

If you’re looking for a place to visit after a long day on the slopes or an intense hike — Barley Creek Distillery has pub grub, s’mores trail side dining, outdoor games, and of course, unique spirits like Mojito Rum and Bacon Vodka.

Stephanie Rath, CEO of Barley Creek Distillery says they love to hear about people’s days while they unwind after a day filled with outdoor activities in the Pocono Mountains. “We truly love to see all of the guests come down, tell us their stories, share how their rides were…come down unwind [at Barley Creek Distillery], undo all the stress from all of the tumbles and kick back find your fave beverage.”

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is a great resource to help you plan your next weekend getaway!