Take 5! Broadway League cancels all shows until 2021

Broadway will remain closed until January 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

The Broadway League made the announcement Monday. The League is offering refunds and exchanges for tickets bought for all performances through January 3, 2021.

Tickets for next winter and spring performances are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

The League said it continues to work with city and state officials — and leaders in science, technology, and medicine — to come up with the best plan to restart the industry.