Taika Waititi to direct “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” remake

Netflix is remaking “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The streaming platform is creating two animated series based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel.

Oscar winner Taika Waititi will write, direct and executive produce both projects.

The first is a series based on the world and characters in the book. The second is focused on the Oompa Loompas featured in the novel. These small humans work in the Willy Wonka Factory and like to play practical jokes on people.

Waititi won an Academy Award for “Jojo Rabbit,” and previously directed “Thor: Ragnarok.”