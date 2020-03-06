Taika Waititi to direct “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” remake

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Netflix  is remaking “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The streaming platform is creating two animated series based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel.

Oscar winner Taika Waititi will write, direct and executive produce both projects.

The first is a series based on the world and characters in the book. The second is focused on the Oompa Loompas featured in the novel. These small humans work in the Willy Wonka Factory and like to play practical jokes on people.  

Waititi won an Academy Award for “Jojo Rabbit,” and previously directed “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss