Taco Bell has unveiled its newest restaurant design and it’s aimed at limiting human interaction. New photos show how the fast-food chain is pushing its mobile ordering service and drive thru.



Taco Bell is cutting back on dining room seating and adding a second drive-thru lane dedicated to pick-up orders made on its app. “Go Mobile” is set to roll out next year. The design and mobile ordering system is in response to how customers changed the way they order food during the pandemic.