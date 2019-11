Taco Bell wants you to take its tacos, stick them in a blender, and serve them as bisque this Thanksgiving.



The food chain released a recipe for the concoction on its blog. The first step is to purchase Taco Bell’s Rolled Chicken Taco Party Pack, featuring six rolled chicken tacos and six crunchy tacos.



You will also need garlic, onion, broth, heavy whipping cream and cilantro.

Taco bell recommends using a cast iron stock-pot to pull it all together.