Taco Bell announced it is currently testing out crispy tortilla chicken. It’s chicken strips breaded with jalapeno buttermilk and tortilla chips.
The chain says you can get them stand alone or in a flour tortilla, which would be their version of a chicken sandwich. The are rolling out the crispy tortilla chicken in Houston and Dayton, Ohio to start. They hope to expand the menu item to nationwide locations next year.
Taco Bell getting in the chicken ‘sandwich’ competition?
