Breaking News
Local school district received threatening messages, suspect in custody

Taco Bell getting in the chicken ‘sandwich’ competition?

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Taco Bell announced it is currently testing out crispy tortilla chicken. It’s chicken strips breaded with jalapeno buttermilk and tortilla chips.

The chain says you can get them stand alone or in a flour tortilla, which would be their version of a chicken sandwich. The are rolling out the crispy tortilla chicken in Houston and Dayton, Ohio to start. They hope to expand the menu item to nationwide locations next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss