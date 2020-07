Taylor Swift is dropping her new album at midnight. It’s called “Folklore.”

Swift says she wrote and recorded the entire album while in isolation. She admits she had help from some co-writers.

The pop superstar announced the release on Twitter.

She wrote: “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening but there is something I hadn’t planned on that did happen.”

Swift says she’ll premiere the music video for “Cardigan” Thursday night.