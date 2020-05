Sam’s Club is now offering smaller cakes since large parties have been limited due to the pandemic.



The warehouse club is usually known for their huge, over-the-top cakes, but with graduations going virtual this year, they’re launching new, smaller cakes for at-home celebrations.

Each cake can be personalized with your graduate’s school colors, a sweet message, or even their photo.

What’s even sweeter is that you can get one for less than 10 bucks!