ALTOOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new local band called Sweet Desire has been playing shows and performing together since September. The group that consists of lead singer, Jordan McCulley, Drummer Trey Boore, Bass Guitarist Josh Simpson and lead guitarist Kenton Lewis.

These young artists are all in high school and look forward to playing more and more shows in the future. You can catch some of their shows this summer as they play venues like McGarvey’s Bar, the UVA Club and the Round House Harley Davidson.

The band enjoys playing 60s and 70s rock and they pull inspiration from bands like Led Zeppelin and The Doors. They play cover songs and write their own music performing originals at their shows.

The band has been selling out shows and they are booking venues in the area. Be sure to check out their upcoming performance at the UVA Club in Altoona on Friday March 4th from 7 – 10 p.m.

The UVA Club is located at 1809 Union Ave in Altoona, Tickets are $10 and all ages are welcome. The show is 60s/70s themed, so be sure to wear your throwback attire.

Learn more about the band by checking out their website, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.