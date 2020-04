After nearly a decade, Detective Elliot Stabler will once again grace our television screens.

Christopher Meloni is reportedly reprising his “Law and Order: SVU” character in a new spin-off.

NBC picked up the unnamed series by Dick Wolf for 13 episodes. It will reportedly follow Stabler as he heads up the Organized Crime Division of the New York Police Department.

Meloni left “SVU” in 2011 after season 12. In the series his character had retired from the police force.