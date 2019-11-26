Susan Serandon suffers concussion due to slip, misses Sanders’ rally

Actress Susan Sarandon had to sit out a Presidential campaign rally this weekend due to a concussion. The 73-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing her injuries, which also include a fractured nose and hurt knee. She says the injuries were the result of a slip.



Those bumps and bruises kept her from attending a New Hampshire rally for Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.



Sarandon is a vocal supporter of Sanders, and used her absence from the event to call on others to support him as well.