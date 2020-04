Watch this surfer dude catch waves inside his apartment. Thomas Cervetti is a civil engineer living in Malaysia.

He’s an avid surfer, but due to lockdown he hasn’t been surfing since January.

So instead of taking a beach trip, he decided to make his own beach trip at home. He put together a surreal, stop-motion ocean using bed sheets, pillowcases, yoga mats and towels.

He says his surfer “staycation” was inspired by other fun homemade videos he has seen online.