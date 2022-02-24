ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yvette Staufert from Motley Muse Art stopped by Studio 814 to talk about her new passion project — The Little Free Libraries. Little Free Library is a 501 nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges, usually in the form of a public bookcase. More than 90,000 public book exchanges are registered with the organization and branded as Little Free Libraries across the United States. It is “the world’s largest book-sharing movement,” according to the Little Free Library.

Staufert has brought two Little Free Libraries to Altoona that can be found at the following locations:

211 7th Street and on Walton Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets

She is also hosting two separate painting parties/paint nights, where $10 of each ticket purchased goes to helping the Little Libraries Project.

This painting party class will be held at Holiday Bowl located at 181 Bowling Ln Altoona on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

You can get your tickets here. Artist, Yvette, will instruct you step-by-step, making it easy for you to complete this scenic painting. At the end of the party, you’ll take home a one-of-a-kind painting that you love and a newfound talent! If you can’t make this class, there will be a second class that also benefits the Little Free Library on March 19, 2022 from 6:30PM – 8:30PM. Full details are available on the artist’s website.