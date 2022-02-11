Support Feeding America while stocking up for Game Day snacks & win a chance for Mario Lopez to crash your watch party

Actor and host Mario Lopez wants to crash your Big Game Day Bash! He’s also teaming up with the cash back Ibotta app and Feeding America in a partnership that is win-win.

Big Game Day 2022, once again, is going to be celebrated a lot differently than in years past. As prices continue to rise, budgets are tighter, and for many families, the need has never been greater for assistance from from the community. In fact, according to the USDA, one in 10 US households is experiencing some degree a food insecurity. That’s why actor, host, producer, and bestselling author Mario Lopez is teaming up with digital rewards platform Ibotta to help amplify a special offer that is a win-win for families from coast to coast.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Mario Lopez to talk about why this cause is so important to him and everything leading up to the Big Game on Sunday February 13, 2022.

To make the purchases even more rewarding, Ibotta is donating $1 to Feeding America for every frozen pizza offer redeemed up to $75,000, and every dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.