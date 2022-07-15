JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2021 Jessica Gardner and her service dog Ford stop by Studio 814 to talk about Canine Companions and their upcoming fundraiser at Panera in Johnstown, Cambria County on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry so their clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. They provide service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings. Since its founding in 1975, Canine Companions has given service dogs completely free of charge to their clients.

Jessica Garnder received her service dog Ford through Canine Companions, and she says he has helped her gain greater independence and live life more fully. Here are some amazing videos of how Ford helps Gardner complete everyday tasks. He opens doors, helps Gardner get her money from the ATM, and even can take off her socks!

Canine Companions believes that “Independence shouldn’t be limited to those who look or live a certain way.” Disability reaches all races, classes, and backgrounds, and Canine Companions will too.

Would you like to give back to this amazing organization and enjoy some yummy Panera?

Head over to the Panera located at 400 Town Centre Drive in Johnstown, Pa. from 7 AM – 8 PM, and make sure to use the code: FUND4U. You can order online, via the Panera App, or simply at the kiosk in the cafe!

Canine Companions helps members of the Central Pa and Western Pa communities lead life with greater independence.