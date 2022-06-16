Sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Summer officially starts next week and with that is the return of seasonal activities including some like you’ve never seen before!



As gas prices continue to soar, consider vacationing just a few hours away in the Pocono Mountains where you’ll find plenty of free and low-cost fun options. Pocono Television Network’s Brianna Strunk shows us just one of the many unique events happening — let’s just say it’s pretty “sweet.” She takes us to the Equestrian House that is a former horse farm turned vacation rental and event venue.

Built on the site of a former well-regarded horse farm from the 1950s, Equestrian House, Pocono’s Best Country Getaway, is your location for that special occasion or vacation. They have four tennis courts, six basketball courts, a catch-and-release fishing pond, an in-ground swimming pool, and more.

With over 100 acres of nature trails, make sure you bring your hiking boots! It’s an opportunity to “discover nature at its best.”

Check out the Honey and Blueberry Festival on weekends from June 18 – July 24, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm. By the middle of June, the wild blueberry bushes at Equestrian House are reaching their peak and bursting with flavor. The sweet and delicious honey from their local bee farm is flowing. This family-friendly event takes place by their large Arena and charming Milk Barn on the 100-acre property.

Admission to the Inaugural Honey and Blueberry Festival is free. Pick your own wild blueberries. Learn about beehive farming. Kids can check out the trampoline, tennis and basketball courts, and more!

