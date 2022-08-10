ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park invites the community to join them for Summer Fest on the Lake from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. Get ready for a full lineup of live entertainment all weekend long including multiple performances daily by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — showcasing log rolling, saw racing, crosscut sawing, chainsaw carving, and more!
Friday will feature live music by The Jaded Lips and Saturday will feature the High Country Toast and Jam – a full day of bluegrass/new grass and country music followed by fireworks at 10:00 p.m.
Sunday highlights the “814” with performances by a variety of local groups.
Full line up below:
Entertainment Schedule
Friday, August 12
5:30-6 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
7:30-8 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
6-9 pm – The Jaded Lips (live music)
Saturday, August 13 – The High Country Toast & Jam
12-1:30 pm – Coltt Winter Lepley
1:30-2 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
2-3:30 pm – Chris Strait
3:30-4 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
4-5:30 pm – Canoe Ridge
5:30-6 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
6-7:30 pm – Mama Corn
8-10 pm – Cody Joe Hodges
10p m – Fireworks
Sunday, August 14
12-12:30 pm – Drill Team – Stephanie Dobiss
12:30-1 pm – Pam’s Chargers
1:30-2 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
2-2:45 pm – The Dance Loft
3:30-4 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show/
4-5pm – Swinging Squares
In addition to great entertainment, Summer Fest guests can visit many artisan craft vendors, food, beer, and wine. There will also be carnival games, horse-drawn carriage rides, and park attractions for the entire family to enjoy.
For more information, visit their website.