ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park invites the community to join them for Summer Fest on the Lake from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. Get ready for a full lineup of live entertainment all weekend long including multiple performances daily by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — showcasing log rolling, saw racing, crosscut sawing, chainsaw carving, and more!

Friday will feature live music by The Jaded Lips and Saturday will feature the High Country Toast and Jam – a full day of bluegrass/new grass and country music followed by fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

Sunday highlights the “814” with performances by a variety of local groups.

Full line up below:

Entertainment Schedule

Friday, August 12

5:30-6 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

7:30-8 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

6-9 pm – The Jaded Lips (live music)



Saturday, August 13 – The High Country Toast & Jam

12-1:30 pm – Coltt Winter Lepley

1:30-2 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

2-3:30 pm – Chris Strait

3:30-4 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

4-5:30 pm – Canoe Ridge

5:30-6 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

6-7:30 pm – Mama Corn

8-10 pm – Cody Joe Hodges

10p m – Fireworks



Sunday, August 14

12-12:30 pm – Drill Team – Stephanie Dobiss

12:30-1 pm – Pam’s Chargers

1:30-2 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

2-2:45 pm – The Dance Loft

3:30-4 pm – Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show/

4-5pm – Swinging Squares

In addition to great entertainment, Summer Fest guests can visit many artisan craft vendors, food, beer, and wine. There will also be carnival games, horse-drawn carriage rides, and park attractions for the entire family to enjoy.

For more information, visit their website.