Born and raised in Hollidaysburg, Pa, Maddy Martinsen fell in love with the restaurant world while working her first job at age 16. This experience, coupled with her love for food, brought her to study Culinary Arts & Food Service Management at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She opened Mayfield in Hollidaysburg in November of 2020 and has been pleasing palates in the 814 for over a year and a half.

Martinsen can’t wait to bring her delicious foods with locally grown products to the Capitol Hotel in Hollidaysburg, by the Diamond.

​Mayfield was named after Martinsen’s late grandparents’ farm. Maddy “combines her experiences working in Brazil, California, New England, and Central Pennsylvania through her heartfelt and approachable dishes in a warm and welcoming environment.”

Chef Maddy shares a recipe for her Summer Berry Salad with salmon as well as some yummy breakfast items including vegan Baked Oatmeal and her house “Breakfast Sammy.”

Mayfield is open Monday & Tuesday 7am-2pm, Wednesday-Friday 7am-9pm (dinner starts at 4pm), Saturday 8am-9pm and Sunday 8am-2pm.