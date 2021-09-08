Stuffed Mushrooms & homemade coleslaw with Village Eatinghouse

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clay and Melanie Phillips from Village Eatinghouse bring all the pizazz to the 814 Kitchen with their stuffed mushrooms and homemade coleslaw recipes. According to the creators, “Village Eatinghouse is the answer for those times when you want to make delicious food but you’re just stumped about the whole thing.“

Their signature sauces and easy-to-follow recipes are perfect for appetizers, dinners, parties, and more. Choose your sauce, and the dinner practically prepares itself!