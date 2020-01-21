Study: Reading better for ‘language and literacy’ than screen time

For the first time, brain scans of children are providing the dramatic evidence of the benefits of reading, versus using a screen such as a tv or tablet.

Researchers looked at 47 healthy children between the ages of three and five.

In a brain scan of a preschooler who is often read-to, the red- colored areas show a growth in organized “white matter,” in the areas related to language and literacy.

In a scan of a pre- schooler who likely spends an average of two hours a day playing on screens, the blue color shows massive under development and disorganization of white matter.

Researchers say reading is important because the brain is developing the fastest in the first five years.