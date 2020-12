BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stuckey Subaru is sharing the love by partnering with Blair County United Way for their 13th Annual Share The Love event!

For every new Subaru purchased or leased from Stuckey Subaru from now until January 4, Stuckey Subaru will donate $250 to the United Way.

This event has raised $60,000 for the United Way of Blair County.