Stevie Wonder turns the big 7-0!

Isn’t he lovely? He is! May 13th marks Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday.

Born prematurely, doctors think he was blinded when he was accidentally given too much oxygen in his incubator.

But that didn’t stop him– he learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9. By 11-years-old he made it to “higher ground” when he signed with Motown Records.

He’s a singer, songwriter, producer and activist, and father to 9 kids.

There’s no way you can have any “superstition” about Stevie’s talent– he’s been nominated for for 74 Grammy awards and won 25!