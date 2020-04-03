Stay at home, but stay positive!

Our host, Jordan Tracy, has a message for viewers who may feel bogged down by being isolated at home.

“In these times, we need good news. If you’re like me, when I’m at home watching everything that’s going on, I just need to see something good happening.

Central PA, you have come through. We’ve been seeing good happen all around us. Let that be a reminder that while you may feel stuck at home, you’re actually safe at home. You may feel isolated and alone, but, there is community all around you. We’re in this together folks, and I have some proof.

We’ve seen The Brew in Tyrone starting a “pay it forward board” to provide free coffee to first-responders, the people on the front lines against this virus.

In Altoona, Superior Detailing has been running a drive thru food bank for people in need. A cause being powered by community donations.

The Windber Area Community Kitchen expanded their meal program from one day a week to six days to help those in need.

The Community in Huntingdon is baking and delivering cookies to essential businesses and first-responders.

I personally took photos of a home on Broad Avenue in Altoona sharing positive messages in chalk that all we need is kindness and love in this scary time.

Finally, a young man in Duncansville had to cancel a birthday party last week because of what’s going on. His family and friends surprised him with a parade to still show him some birthday love.

Now, we are under a stay at home order, so the parades will have to stop. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be positive. Take this time at home to really appreciate being with your family. FaceTime or video chat loved ones you may not have spoken to in awhile.

The most important thing is to stay home.

This is a tough time. For businesses, for families, nationwide. But, there is something that I have learned in my 4 years here in Central PA: this region is tough and we stick together.

That’s probably why we’ve had a hard time staying inside.



We will get through this, Central PA, and we will get through this together like we always do with any problem we face.

So, virtual hug and distanced high-fives to all of you! Let’s take this a day at a time, and remember to laugh! We do this, and the next thing you know will be back at PNG field, or at chili fest in The Cove, or under the Friday night lights for SportsBeat. Please, keep sending us the good things happening and we’ll continue to share!

Much love,

Jordan”