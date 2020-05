Harry Potter fans can now listen to Daniel Radcliffe read the first chapter of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Each week, someone different will read a chapter from J.K. Rowling’s beloved best-selling novel about the boy wizard. David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, and Eddie Redmayne are also slated to participate.

The audio recordings will be available on Spotify and Spotify kids.

You can see video recordings on the website at harrypotterathome.com.