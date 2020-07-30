‘Stabler’ talks spin-off “Law & Order: Organized Crime”

Best known for his role as Detective Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, actor Christopher Meloni chatted on “The Talk” Wednesday about the reprisal of his famous role. He would appear as Stabler in the new spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Meloni says he thinks the character of Stabler will evolve and the show will continue to do what they do best — parallel and address issues in current society.

He also said his partner in crime, actress Mariska Hargitay best known as Detective Olivia Benson, will definitely be making appearances in the spin-off.