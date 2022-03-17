Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits has some fun and easy St. Patrick’s Day cocktails for you to try this weekend! Recipes below:

Jameson 3-Point Punch

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (on sale for $27.99)
  • 2 oz sparkling wine
  • 1 oz orange juice
  • ¾ oz grapefruit juice
  • ¼ oz simple syrup
  • 1 dash bitters
  • Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
  2. Garnish with lime wedge.

Classic Irish Coffee

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in an Irish coffee cup; stir.
  2. Garnish with whipped cream.

Writers’ Muse
Ingredients

Directions

  1. Muddle first six ingredients into a shaker
  2. Add ice to shaker; stir
  3. Pour into a tall glass
  4. Top with club soda

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The Irish Mule

Ingredients

Directions

  1. Squeeze lime wedge and drop into a copper mug.
  2. Add ice and whiskey.
  3. Top with ginger beer; stir gently