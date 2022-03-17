Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits has some fun and easy St. Patrick’s Day cocktails for you to try this weekend! Recipes below:

Jameson 3-Point Punch

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (on sale for $27.99)

2 oz sparkling wine

1 oz orange juice

¾ oz grapefruit juice

¼ oz simple syrup

1 dash bitters

Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a highball glass filled with ice; stir. Garnish with lime wedge.

Classic Irish Coffee

Ingredients

1 oz Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey (on sale for $28.99)

¾ oz simple syrup

3 ½ oz coffee

Whipped cream, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in an Irish coffee cup; stir. Garnish with whipped cream.

Writers’ Muse

Ingredients

Directions

Muddle first six ingredients into a shaker Add ice to shaker; stir Pour into a tall glass Top with club soda

The Irish Mule

Ingredients

Directions