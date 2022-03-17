Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits has some fun and easy St. Patrick’s Day cocktails for you to try this weekend! Recipes below:
Jameson 3-Point Punch
Ingredients
- 1 ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (on sale for $27.99)
- 2 oz sparkling wine
- 1 oz orange juice
- ¾ oz grapefruit juice
- ¼ oz simple syrup
- 1 dash bitters
- Lime wedge, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
- Garnish with lime wedge.
Classic Irish Coffee
Ingredients
- 1 oz Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey (on sale for $28.99)
- ¾ oz simple syrup
- 3 ½ oz coffee
- Whipped cream, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients, except for garnish, in an Irish coffee cup; stir.
- Garnish with whipped cream.
Writers’ Muse
Ingredients
- 1 ¾ oz Writers’ Tears Copper Pot Irish Whiskey (on sale for $36.99)
- ¾ oz Keep it Simple Syrup ($8.99)
- ¼ oz fresh lemon juice
- 6 mint leaves
- 3 raspberries
- 2 strawberries, halved
- Q Club Soda (on sale for $5.99)
Directions
- Muddle first six ingredients into a shaker
- Add ice to shaker; stir
- Pour into a tall glass
- Top with club soda
The Irish Mule
Ingredients
- 2 oz Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey (on sale for $26.99)
- Goslings Ginger Beer
- 1 lime wedge
Directions
- Squeeze lime wedge and drop into a copper mug.
- Add ice and whiskey.
- Top with ginger beer; stir gently