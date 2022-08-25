LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Women’s Lacrosse team is looking to give back to local kids in the area with the “Flashpacks With Love” School Supply Drive. The drive is on Friday August 26 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center.
These ladies are looking for a variety of donated items to fill backpacks with and then donate them to area Catholic elementary schools.
If you can’t donate school supplies, the team is also accepting monetary donations that can be made out to:
Women’s Lacrosse, Saint Francis University, 140 Lakeview Drive in Loretto.
Items that the team is looking for:
- No.2 Pencils
- Pencil Pouches/Box
- Blue/Black Pens
- Pencil Grips
- Stretchy book covers
- Highlighters
- Crayola Crayons
- Crayola Colored Pencils
- White Board Erasers
- Index Cards
- Glue Sticks
- Rulers
- Marble Composition Notebooks
- Plastic Folders
- Loose Leaf Paper
- Subject Dividers
- Assorted Construction Paper
- Scissors
- Mechanical Pencils
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Lysol Spray
- Tissues
- Quart sized Ziploc Storage Bags
For more information on the drive email Tracy Coyne at tcoyne@francis.edu.