LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Women’s Lacrosse team is looking to give back to local kids in the area with the “Flashpacks With Love” School Supply Drive. The drive is on Friday August 26 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center.

These ladies are looking for a variety of donated items to fill backpacks with and then donate them to area Catholic elementary schools.

If you can’t donate school supplies, the team is also accepting monetary donations that can be made out to:

Women’s Lacrosse, Saint Francis University, 140 Lakeview Drive in Loretto.

Items that the team is looking for:

No.2 Pencils

Pencil Pouches/Box

Blue/Black Pens

Pencil Grips

Stretchy book covers

Highlighters

Crayola Crayons

Crayola Colored Pencils

White Board Erasers

Index Cards

Glue Sticks

Rulers

​Marble Composition Notebooks

Plastic Folders

Loose Leaf Paper

Subject Dividers

Assorted Construction Paper

Scissors

Mechanical Pencils

Disinfectant Wipes

Lysol Spray

Tissues

Quart sized Ziploc Storage Bags

For more information on the drive email Tracy Coyne at tcoyne@francis.edu.