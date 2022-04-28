Sponsored Content by Mount Union Lumber & Supply

Spruce up your patio with these exterior Decor Vinyl Chip Applications with Dwight Rittenhouse and his team at Mount Union Lumber & Supply. This is the perfect option for outdoor patios, the area around your pool, driveways, pathways, front walkways and more.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Handyman Dwight Rittenhouse to hear about the low maintenance decor vinyl chip options, and how you can upgrade your outdoor area this 2022 season!

If you’re interested, give Mount Union Lumber & Supply a call at 814-542-2981.