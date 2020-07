Spotify music streaming service launched the initial beta version of “Group Session” in May.

How it works: people can listen to the same playlist or podcast at the same time anywhere in the world.

It’s available to groups of two to five premium users by sharing a join-link through messaging apps or social media. Everyone in the group can all start, stop, skip, and select tracks in the queue — and add their own selections.

This is still in its initial stages so changes can be expected.