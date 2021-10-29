Spooky Spirits! Fun cocktail recipes for your Halloween Party with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

He’s at it again! Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits shares some spooky cocktail recipes in this special Studio 814 Halloween edition. If you’d like to try these drinks at your next party or sock hop, see below:

Harvest Moon Manhattan

Ingredients

2 oz Evan Williams 1783 Straight Bourbon

1 oz 19 Crimes Red Blend

½ oz cherry juice

Cherry, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice, except garnish. Shake well and strain into a martini glass Garnish with skewered cherry.

Pumpkin Patch

Ingredients

• 1 ½ oz Crystal Head Vodka

• ¾ oz Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur

• 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

• ¾ oz heavy cream

• Honey, for garnish

• Ginger snap cookies, for garnish

Directions

1. Crumble ginger snap cookies on a plate, rim a rocks glass with honey, then dip the honey-covered rim into the crumbs; set aside.

2. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.

3. Shake and strain into prepared glass filled with ice.

4. Top with heavy cream.



The Wicked Whitney

Ingredients

1 oz New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka

1 oz lemonade

Soda water

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions

Combine first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with lemon wheel.

Voodoo City Cider

Ingredients

2 oz Southern Comfort Whiskey

6 oz hot apple cider

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a mug, except garnish and stir. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

Please remember, to always drink responsibly.