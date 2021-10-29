Spooky Spirits! Fun cocktail recipes for your Halloween Party with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

He’s at it again! Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits shares some spooky cocktail recipes in this special Studio 814 Halloween edition. If you’d like to try these drinks at your next party or sock hop, see below:

Harvest Moon Manhattan 

Ingredients 

Directions 

  1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice, except garnish. 
  2. Shake well and strain into a martini glass 
  3. Garnish with skewered cherry. 

Pumpkin Patch

Ingredients

•             1 ½ oz Crystal Head Vodka  

•             ¾ oz Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur

•             1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

•             ¾ oz heavy cream

•             Honey, for garnish

•             Ginger snap cookies, for garnish 

Directions

1.                   Crumble ginger snap cookies on a plate, rim a rocks glass with honey, then dip the honey-covered rim into the crumbs; set aside.

2.                   Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.

3.                   Shake and strain into prepared glass filled with ice. 

4.                   Top with heavy cream.

The Wicked Whitney 

Ingredients 

Directions 

  1. Combine first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. 
  2. Shake and strain into rocks glass filled with fresh ice. 
  3. Top with soda water. 
  4. Garnish with lemon wheel. 

Voodoo City Cider 

Ingredients 

Directions 

  1. Combine all ingredients into a mug, except garnish and stir. 
  2. Garnish with cinnamon stick. 

Please remember, to always drink responsibly.

