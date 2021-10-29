Spooky Spirits! Fun cocktail recipes for your Halloween Party with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

He’s at it again! Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits shares some spooky cocktail recipes in this special Studio 814 Halloween edition. If you’d like to try these drinks at your next party or sock hop, see below:
Harvest Moon Manhattan
Ingredients
- 2 oz Evan Williams 1783 Straight Bourbon
- 1 oz 19 Crimes Red Blend
- ½ oz cherry juice
- Cherry, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice, except garnish.
- Shake well and strain into a martini glass
- Garnish with skewered cherry.
Pumpkin Patch
Ingredients
• 1 ½ oz Crystal Head Vodka
• ¾ oz Kahlua Rum and Coffee Liqueur
• 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
• ¾ oz heavy cream
• Honey, for garnish
• Ginger snap cookies, for garnish
Directions
1. Crumble ginger snap cookies on a plate, rim a rocks glass with honey, then dip the honey-covered rim into the crumbs; set aside.
2. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
3. Shake and strain into prepared glass filled with ice.
4. Top with heavy cream.
The Wicked Whitney
Ingredients
- 1 oz New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka
- 1 oz lemonade
- Soda water
- Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions
- Combine first two ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Top with soda water.
- Garnish with lemon wheel.
Voodoo City Cider
Ingredients
- 2 oz Southern Comfort Whiskey
- 6 oz hot apple cider
- Cinnamon stick, for garnish
Directions
- Combine all ingredients into a mug, except garnish and stir.
- Garnish with cinnamon stick.
Please remember, to always drink responsibly.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.