Spielberg hands over directing reins for “Indiana Jones 5”

For the first time in Indiana Jones’ history – Steven Spielberg will be handing over the reins. The famed director will not be directing “Indiana Jones 5.”

Spielberg has directed every one of the movies in the franchise, which debuted in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“Ford Versus Ferrari” director James Mangold is in talks to take over. However, Spielberg will be a hands-on producer for the film.

The move to hand over control to another director was reportedly Spielberg’s own decision. He wants a new generation of filmmakers to bring their vision to the story.

As for the star of the franchise — Harrison Ford will still be part of the film.