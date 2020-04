Singer Gloria Estefan has created a parody of her song “Get On Your Feet” to convey a serious public health message. Her song is called “Put On Your Mask.”

The 62-year-old singer says a good friend of hers who is an infectious diseases doctor asked her to leverage her global citizen status to urge people to take precautions against the spread of the virus by wearing face masks.

“Put On Your Mask” can also be seen in a ticker displayed on the Paramount superstructure in Miami.