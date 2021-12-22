Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Sparkling Wine Selections for Christmas & NYE with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits is getting us ready for Christmas and NYE with a selection of sparkling wines. From authentic champagne from the Champagne region of France to cava in Spain and prosecco in Italy — there is something for every party-goer this holiday season.

  • Champagne: GH Mumm Grand Cordon Rose ($44.99)
    • Champagne is the highest quality, most heavily regulated wine in the world.  A blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Munier, and Chardonnay, the secondary fermentation is done in the bottle for an elegance that is unrivaled, not to mention explosive effervescence.
  • Crémant: Celene Amethyste Cremant de Bordeaux ($11.99)
    • Crémant is what we call French sparkling wines outside of the Champagne region.  Generally aging is 1/2 of what Champagne is but the methodology is the same.  This sparkler is also a Blanc de Noirs which means if is made from black skinned grapes.  The term means White from Black and the grapes used are Merlot and Cabernet Franc.
  • Cava: Roger Goulart Brut Gran Reserva Cava ($12.99)
    • Cava is the Spanish answer to Champagne.  Also made from 3 grapes but these grapes have white skins. Macabeo, Xarel-lo, and Parellada make this blend vibrant, with balanced acidity and vibrant bubbles.  Cava also go through a secondary fermentation in the bottle.
  • Prosecco: Montechiara Prosecco, Extra Dry ($8.99)
    • Prosecco is made from a single Italian grape called Glera. The secondary fermentation is done in a tank as opposed to the bottle which reduces the bubbles slightly.  With a single varietal, Prosecco is crisp with a distinct lemon stripe without the bready or yeastiness of Champagne or Cava
  • Prosecco: I Castelli Rose Prosecco ($9.99)
    • The pink or rose color comes from the addition of small amounts of Pinot Nero (Noir).  The addition of this grape gives the sparkling wine a hint of red fruits and deepens the texture.
  • Domestic: Mumm Napa Blanc de Blancs (On sale for $16.99)
    • There are great sparkling wines from our side of the pond and a Blanc de Blanc literally means white from white.  In this case, the grapes used are Chardonnay and the resultant sparkling wine is crisp, vibrant, and refreshing.

