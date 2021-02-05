Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s Date Night at the Museum

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Altoona is hosting “Date Night at the Museum” on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through March. Guests will have private access to the museum for a night to remember.

You will have the opportunity to dine at the museum and then take a tour of the art with that special someone!

There’s also “Be Mine at the Museum” on Saturday 2/13 and Sunday 2/14. Couples can reserve an hour to privately tour the museum with wine and chocolates.

To find out more information or to make a reservation click here.