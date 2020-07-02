South Koreans celebrate release of “Green Onion-flavored Chex” cereal

After years of waiting, South Koreans celebrated the release of “Green Onion-flavored Chex” cereal.

For some, the long-awaited release of the cereal represents something more than a bizarre culinary experiment: It’s also a small win for democracy. This unlikely connection goes back 16 years.

In 2004, Kellogg’s Korea offered the public a choice for two Chex flavors: Chocolate-flavored Cheki or Green Onion-flavored Chaka.”

Green Onion-flavored Chaka led online voting by an overwhelming number of votes — resulting in Kellogg’s Korea to allegedly throw out duplicate votes and run offline voting booths in order to declare Chocolate Cheki the winner.

It may have taken 16 years, but the people of Korea now have their Green Onion-flavored Chex and a little bit of a victory.